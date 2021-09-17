George "Jody" Emmett Lovold

TOMAH - George "Jody" Emmett Lovold, age 74, of Tomah, WI, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at his home with his family by his side. He was born August 17, 1947, in Minneapolis, MN to Oscar and Mildred (Schnepper) Lovold. Jody was a 1965 graduate of Minneapolis South High School. He enlisted in the United States Navy after high school and proudly served until 1968.

Jody was united in marriage to Mary Moser on September 20, 1969, at the Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church in Minneapolis, MN; they would have celebrated 52 years. He worked as the Banquet Manager for the Thunderbird Motel in Bloomington, MN for many years and had spent the last 10 years of his career as a custodian at Annandale Middle School. Jody loved his family more than anything and lived by his favorite saying, "It's all about the memories."

He is survived by his wife, Mary; children: Jason (Karen) Lovold and Autumn (Tim) Garrels; grandchildren: Danielle (Ian Olson) Sailer-Olson, Ella Lovold, Josiah and Addison Garrels, and his beloved shih tzu dog, Misty.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Mildred and several half brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held Friday, September 10, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at Bible Evangelical Free Church in Tomah, WI. Pastor Tim Erickson will officiate. A burial will be held at the La Grange Cemetery, Tomah, WI. Family and friends are invited for visitation Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Feed My Starving Children, Hospice Touch or Through the Bible with Les Feldick. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.