Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
George J. Stuber
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

George J. Stuber

George J. Stuber, 98, passed away at Eagle Crest South in La Crosse Saturday, Dec. 20, 2020. George was born to Ida May and Erhart Stuber, Feb. 27, 1922, at the Grandview Hospital in La Crosse.

He was preceded in death by his wife of over 70 years, Patricia Stuber (Knapp); brothers, Robert, John and Donald Stuber; and sister, Mary Jane Fowler (Stuber). George was survived by his sister, Betty Lee (Stuber); his son, Peter and his wife, Judy Stuber (Johnson); grandson, Scott Stuber; and granddaughter, Paige Elizabeth Stuber; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their appreciation for the excellent care that he received during his stay at Eagle Crest South.

George attended Cathedral Elementary School. He attended Aquinas High School, one of the three youngest boys in his class. Upon graduation he was employed at Century Photo, La Crosse. He started work as a janitor, and was taught the business by the employees. When he left to join the Army, he was the manager.

He was proud to be a Mass server. He served at the Cathedral Church and daily Masses at the La Crosse Nursing home.

George joined the army, Jan. 3, 1943, and remained on active duty until his discharge Jan. 7, 1946. He served as one of the Division's photographers in the 20th Armored, Engineer Division. The division landed in La Harve, France, moved into Belgium and then south into France. They crossed the Danube River, captured Munich and liberated the Dachau Concentration Camp. The war ended as they were moving thru Austria.

His unit made him a portable darkroom, built on a trailer, so that he could develop and print photographs, while in the field. In his spare time, he continued to serve Mass for the Catholic priests. The soldiers shared their rations with the French families who invited them into their homes, to share a meal and celebrate.

Upon returning to the U.S., he used the G.l. Bill to attend the American Art Academy, in Chicago. Returning to La Crosse, he went to work in the art dept. at Trane Company. He made lifelong friends, his fishing and hunting buddies, upon retirement they would get together and share a breakfast every month.

George was successful and decided to start his own business, Advertising Art Service, which he operated out of his home at 17th and Adams, until he accepted an offer from one of his clients, Pyroil Company. He worked there until his retirement. George has a good sense of humor and loved to paint in his retirement. He did a series of humorous "Scare Crow" prints.

George and his father-in-law, Peter Knapp, bought a 100-acre Tree Farm, four miles south of Brownsville, Minn., in 1960. It proved to be our families "Grand Adventure." He had a dream and he shared it with his family. It was our weekend getaway, a log cabin, hand pump for water, an outhouse, garden and campfires. We planted over 1000 pine trees and about 50 apple trees. He designed his own home and decided to build. Construction started in 1975, was completed by January 1980. The famous five-year plan.

Everybody pitched in to build the house, it was fun. After a hard day's work, we would stop in at the A&W Root beer stand in Brownsville, pick up a gallon of root beer and some paper cups. The ride home just doesn't get any better than that.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. A private family burial will be held in the Crucifixion Catholic Cemetery, La Crescent, Minn. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 22, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
My condolences to the Stuber family. I met George many times while visiting my mom at Eagle Crest South the past two years. His gentle spirit was evident. A kind person and true gentlemen is how I think of him.
Jill Doll
December 27, 2020
Our sincere sympathy at George´s passing. He was a good friend and mentor for us throughout the years. It was our privilege to know him! Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time.
Allen and Cheryl Whitesitt
December 25, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers go out to George Families, We met George at Eagle Crest, our Mom sat at the same table,and George would always say your such a pretty lady, he will be missed
December 25, 2020
I met George through my mother who lives at Eagle Crest. George and my mother often ate their meals at the same table in the dining room. When my mother would arrive to the table, George would always have a kind word to say and often complimented her on how nice she looked. Such a sweet man - he will be missed.
Andi Kyser
December 22, 2020
Always enjoy talking to George at Eagle crest. What a nice man. He drew my father-in-law a birthday card last year. His name was Richard Noel.
Pete Weber
December 22, 2020
George was such a kind, gentle man who always had a smile on his face! He loved to tell the story of when he was a little boy and worked in his dad’s store near UW-L. My sister Ann lived across the hall from George until her passing almost a year ago. He was always so pleasant to both of us. Rest In Peace, George! No soul remembered is ever really gone!
Kathy Pishaw
Acquaintance
December 22, 2020
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results