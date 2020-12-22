George J. Stuber

George J. Stuber, 98, passed away at Eagle Crest South in La Crosse Saturday, Dec. 20, 2020. George was born to Ida May and Erhart Stuber, Feb. 27, 1922, at the Grandview Hospital in La Crosse.

He was preceded in death by his wife of over 70 years, Patricia Stuber (Knapp); brothers, Robert, John and Donald Stuber; and sister, Mary Jane Fowler (Stuber). George was survived by his sister, Betty Lee (Stuber); his son, Peter and his wife, Judy Stuber (Johnson); grandson, Scott Stuber; and granddaughter, Paige Elizabeth Stuber; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their appreciation for the excellent care that he received during his stay at Eagle Crest South.

George attended Cathedral Elementary School. He attended Aquinas High School, one of the three youngest boys in his class. Upon graduation he was employed at Century Photo, La Crosse. He started work as a janitor, and was taught the business by the employees. When he left to join the Army, he was the manager.

He was proud to be a Mass server. He served at the Cathedral Church and daily Masses at the La Crosse Nursing home.

George joined the army, Jan. 3, 1943, and remained on active duty until his discharge Jan. 7, 1946. He served as one of the Division's photographers in the 20th Armored, Engineer Division. The division landed in La Harve, France, moved into Belgium and then south into France. They crossed the Danube River, captured Munich and liberated the Dachau Concentration Camp. The war ended as they were moving thru Austria.

His unit made him a portable darkroom, built on a trailer, so that he could develop and print photographs, while in the field. In his spare time, he continued to serve Mass for the Catholic priests. The soldiers shared their rations with the French families who invited them into their homes, to share a meal and celebrate.

Upon returning to the U.S., he used the G.l. Bill to attend the American Art Academy, in Chicago. Returning to La Crosse, he went to work in the art dept. at Trane Company. He made lifelong friends, his fishing and hunting buddies, upon retirement they would get together and share a breakfast every month.

George was successful and decided to start his own business, Advertising Art Service, which he operated out of his home at 17th and Adams, until he accepted an offer from one of his clients, Pyroil Company. He worked there until his retirement. George has a good sense of humor and loved to paint in his retirement. He did a series of humorous "Scare Crow" prints.

George and his father-in-law, Peter Knapp, bought a 100-acre Tree Farm, four miles south of Brownsville, Minn., in 1960. It proved to be our families "Grand Adventure." He had a dream and he shared it with his family. It was our weekend getaway, a log cabin, hand pump for water, an outhouse, garden and campfires. We planted over 1000 pine trees and about 50 apple trees. He designed his own home and decided to build. Construction started in 1975, was completed by January 1980. The famous five-year plan.

Everybody pitched in to build the house, it was fun. After a hard day's work, we would stop in at the A&W Root beer stand in Brownsville, pick up a gallon of root beer and some paper cups. The ride home just doesn't get any better than that.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. A private family burial will be held in the Crucifixion Catholic Cemetery, La Crescent, Minn. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.