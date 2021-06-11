Gerald Franklin Best

VIROQUA - Gerald Franklin Best, age 95, of Viroqua, passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, June 3, 2021. He was born October 11, 1925, in Viroqua to Eddie and Myrtia Best. He grew up in Viroqua with two siblings.

He joined the U.S. Army a few months before he turned 18 and honorably served his country as a Sergeant during WWII. He served in combat as a mortarman in the European Theatre and was awarded numerous medals and combat decorations. Following his military service, he married Velda Nofsinger on February 14, 1948 (the day after her 18th birthday).

He worked at Badger Ordinance in Sauk Prairie, did body and mechanic work and drove both milk and lumber trucks while starting his and Velda's family of six children. They moved around a lot those first years until in 1958 when the family moved to southeast Wisconsin. There, Gerald was employed at American Motors where he worked until his retirement in 1981. He enjoyed woodworking, building model airplanes, putzing with electronics, and spending time in his workshop. Gerald was known as the Clark Griswald of his neighborhood during the Christmas Season. You could always find one of the grandchildren visiting Gerald and Velda at their home. Family was important to Gerald and he cherished the time spent with them.

Survivors include his children: Judith Andersen, Terry Best, and Vicki (Terry) Tjelta; his grandchildren: Vidleava (Sam) Boland, Gerald Franklin Best II, Tom (Stephanie) Andersen, Billi (Dani Sanders) Bunch, Jaye (Ray) Campbell, Dusty Wilkey, Deva Wilkey, Renae (Cody) Rico, Dan Tjelta, and Scott Tjelta; 12 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Una (Joe) Hawk; and his nephew, Larry (Barbara) Hill.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents and his stepmother, Loretta Best; his wife, Velda, who died in 2006; his son, Bob Best; his daughters: Jackie Wilkey and Janice Best; his grandson, Cliffy Molin; his great-granddaughter, Tessa Sanders; and his great-great-grandson, Evander Campbell; his brother, Bobbie and his sister, Myra Lou.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Wounded Warriors or your local animal shelter are appreciated.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Bethesda Lutheran Brethren Church, 214 W. Park St. in Westby. Visitation will be held from noon until the time of the service at church. Full Military Honors will take place following the service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

Gerald's family would like to thank Gil, Robin, Tammy, and everyone from Marquardt Hospice for the compassionate care they provided.