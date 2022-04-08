Gerald D. Olson

BARNUM, MN - Gerald D. Olson, age 86, of Barnum, MN, passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022, in a memory care facility in Barnum, where he resided for 2 years and was under the care of hospice for his last 6 months. He kept his wit about him and everyone commented what a positive and caring attitude he had.

Gerald served proudly in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany, and he eventually retired from Dana Corporation in Lansing, MI. He was married to Margaret Blackhawk in November 1964, and they lived in Aurora, IL where they had two children, Dawn and Kevin. He remarried twice, to Marlene and Nancy, both passing from cancer. He was a gentle caretaker to them both.

Gerald received his 49 years of sobriety coin the Sunday before his passing. He had his final Alcohol Anonymous meeting surrounded by friends on that Sunday. They each shared what Gerald did for the AA family and for them personally. He dedicated his time and efforts to helping others in getting and remaining sober. He drove hundreds of miles and spent hundreds of hours no matter where he lived or vacationed helping those keep their sobriety.

He is survived by his daughter Dawn (Tony) Newman of Barnum, MN and Parrish, FL, and son Kevin (Yvette) Olson of Belvidere, IL; grandchildren: Lily Newman, Skylar Newman, Dylan Olson, and Landan Olson; his sister Linda Olson, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Gerald's Life will be held on Sunday, June 26, 2022, from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Graveside Services with full military honors will immediately follow the visitation at Oak Grove Cemetery in Tomah. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com