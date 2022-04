I grew up two houses down from Jerry and always looked up to him. He was soft-spoken, polite, and gentle considering he was about the toughest guy in our gang. He was better than anybody else in our sandlot games of ball or driveway basketball games. He was patient with younger kids and adjusted his play accordingly. Most of my time spent with Jerry was when we were kids. I crossed paths with him only a few times in adulthood but was glad to learn he was a policeman. It seems like the perfect job for Jerry. All the characteristics he displayed as a kid would have served him well as a cop. He's a guy I would want close by if there was trouble. We had an idyllic childhood in Court Acres. Jerry was a big part of it. I am saddened to learn of his death.

Eddie Allen Friend May 24, 2021