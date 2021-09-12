Menu
Gerald "Jerry" Sebranek

Gerald "Jerry" Sebranek

Gerald "Jerry" Sebranek, passed away September 22, 2020.

Due to the nature of the pandemic, Jerry's family and friends were unable to gather for a memorial. On the anniversary of his passing, Jerry's family invites everyone who wishes to celebrate and honor him to gather at Boot Hill Banquet Hall, 1501 St. Andrew Street, LaCrosse from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m..

The evening will include words from family and friends at 5:30 p.m. along with a video presentation. Guests are invited to speak.

Food and refreshments will be served. Dress is casual/comfortable.



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Memorial Gathering
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Boot Hill Banquet Hall
1501 St. Andrew Street, LaCrosse, WI
Sep
22
Service
5:30p.m.
Boot Hill Banquet Hall
1501 St. Andrew Street, LaCrosse, WI
