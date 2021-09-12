Gerald "Jerry" Sebranek

Gerald "Jerry" Sebranek, passed away September 22, 2020.

Due to the nature of the pandemic, Jerry's family and friends were unable to gather for a memorial. On the anniversary of his passing, Jerry's family invites everyone who wishes to celebrate and honor him to gather at Boot Hill Banquet Hall, 1501 St. Andrew Street, LaCrosse from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m..

The evening will include words from family and friends at 5:30 p.m. along with a video presentation. Guests are invited to speak.

Food and refreshments will be served. Dress is casual/comfortable.