Geraldine L. Brandau

TOMAH - Geraldine L. Brandau, 96, of Tomah passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Rolling Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Spart.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.