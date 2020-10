Geraldine Frances McCabe

DAKOTA, Minn. -- Geraldine Frances McCabe, 92, of Dakota passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. A private family memorial service will be held at Dickinson Funeral Home in La Crosse, with Pastor James Mumm officiating. A private family committal service will take place at the Dakota Cemetery at a later date. Please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com to read the extended obituary.