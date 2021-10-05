Menu
Geraldine M. Thompson
FUNERAL HOME
Jack Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Whitehall
35890 So. Abrams St.
Whitehall, WI

Geraldine M. Thompson

Geraldine M. Thompson, age 76, of Onalaska, formerly of Cameron, died on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in SpringBrook Assisted Living in Onalaska.

A private visitation for immediate family will be held in the Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall. Public graveside services and burial will be in the Elk Creek Lutheran Cemetery in rural Osseo on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 1:30 p.m.

A complete obituary may be seen at www.jackfuneralhomes.com.

The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Elk Creek Lutheran Cemetery in rural Osseo
WI
Funeral services provided by:
Jack Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Whitehall
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bryan, Laura and families. I have wonderful memories of your parents. They were cool parents in my mind. I am so sorry for your loss and hope that wonderful memories help you through the difficult times. I felt like all of Hixton kids were family - instill feel that way today. May your Mother rest in eternal peace.
Sending my sincere condolences and love. Take care of each other.
Steve Skaar
Friend
October 6, 2021
Geraldine was the best secretary that I ever had. She was always quick to anticipate my needs and the needs of the children she worked with. We are so sorry for your loss.
Ione Timm
Coworker
October 6, 2021
Our Christian Sympathy to the family and friends of Geri. We remember a sweet, quiet personality. May God comfort you all.
Tom and Martha (Gutow) Butler
Friend
October 4, 2021
Our sincere sympathy to the family of Geraldine Thompson. We made many fond memories with Dave & Geraldine. May they RIP with our Heavenly Father!
Peace, Stanley & Bonnie Johnson
Bonnie & Stanley Johnson
Friend
October 4, 2021
