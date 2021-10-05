Geraldine M. Thompson

Geraldine M. Thompson, age 76, of Onalaska, formerly of Cameron, died on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in SpringBrook Assisted Living in Onalaska.

A private visitation for immediate family will be held in the Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall. Public graveside services and burial will be in the Elk Creek Lutheran Cemetery in rural Osseo on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 1:30 p.m.

A complete obituary may be seen at www.jackfuneralhomes.com.

The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements.