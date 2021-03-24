Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gertrude Ann Marco
FUNERAL HOME
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Jostad Chapel
121 N Youlon St
West Salem, WI

Gertrude Ann Marco

Gertrude Ann Marco, 91, formerly of Melrose passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Bangor Chapel, Hwy. 162 and Hattan St., Bangor. Burial will follow in Oxbow Cemetery, Melrose. A visitation will be held from 12 p.m. noon until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Masks will be required and available at the funeral home. To view the obituary in its entirety or offer an online condolence please visit the funeral home's website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Mar. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Bangor Chapel
Hwy. 162 and Hattan St, Bangor, WI
Mar
27
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Bangor Chapel
Hwy. 162 and Hattan St, Bangor, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Jostad Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Jostad Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.