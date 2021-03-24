Gertrude Ann Marco

Gertrude Ann Marco, 91, formerly of Melrose passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Bangor Chapel, Hwy. 162 and Hattan St., Bangor. Burial will follow in Oxbow Cemetery, Melrose. A visitation will be held from 12 p.m. noon until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Masks will be required and available at the funeral home. To view the obituary in its entirety or offer an online condolence please visit the funeral home's website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.