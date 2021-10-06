Gilbert L. Leum

WESTBY - Gilbert L. Leum, age 93, of Westby, passed away peacefully at Norseland Nursing Home on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Gilbert was born February 26, 1928, to Elmer and Lenora (Tomtengen) Leum.

Gilbert is survived by his six children: Laura (Lee) Nerison of Westby, WI; Lisa (Mike) Thomas of Eden Prairie, MN; Torkel (Peggy) Leum of Westby, WI; Paula Leum (Rick Stegen) of Westby, WI; Lars (Deanna) Leum of Westby, WI; and Grant (Carrie) Leum of Excelsior, MN; ten grandchildren: Thea, Seri, Erin, Andrew, Julianna, Alexis, Brock, Bjorn, Fox, and Mercedes; and seven great-grandchildren: Archer, Anja, Madelyn, Jarek, Colton, Reid and Tucker. He is also survived by one sister Eleanor (Leum) Ekern; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Gilbert Leum was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Anna; his parents; his brothers; Otis (Lillian), Milton (Vivian), Lloyd (Inez), Ralph (Esther) and Martin (Delora); and sisters Mary Ann Oftedahl (Norman), Eunice Sorenson and Olga Gossett as well as two great grandchildren, Isabelle and Gwyneth Carl.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Savior's Lutheran Church or Norseland Nursing Home - Westby.

A Funeral Service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Westby. Visitation was held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Gilbert was laid to rest at Our Savior's Cemetery with full military honors. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.