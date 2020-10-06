Gisela Gudrun Severeid

Gisela Gudrun Severeid, 79, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at her home. Gisela was born Dec. 31, 1940, in Neuenburg, West Prussia, to Kurt and Gurtrud Gollan. Gisela was the oldest of three children.

When Gisela was 11 years old, she immigrated to Fenton, Mich., with her family. She attended Lake Fenton High School and Flint Junior College, before graduating from Hurley Hospital School of Nursing. While working as a nurse at the Los Angeles County General Hospital, she met Dr. Larry Severeid, who was an intern. The couple was married May 2, 1964, in Long Beach, Calif., where they had two children, Brent and Kirsten. After two years in Long Beach, the couple packed up their family and headed for Iowa City, Iowa, in order for Larry to complete his residency at the University of Iowa. They spent two years in Iowa, and then moved to La Crosse, after seeing the city and immediately falling in love with it. They settled down in La Crosse and never left.

Gisela was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Over the years, she enjoyed caring for her pet dachshunds, schnauzers, and especially, Mädchen, the cat. Gisela was a proud homemaker and kept the family on schedule. She loved to crochet, needle point, and make clothing to give as Christmas presents. Gisela also enjoyed shopping, travelling, and riding her three-wheeled bike. She had a green thumb and loved to grow house plants and work in the garden. She was a wonderful cook who loved to try new recipes, as well as preserve and can food with her neighbors. Gisela was a very social person who loved to be around people, especially going out with her friends. She was a volunteer at Gundersen Hospital and Clinic and was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, along with many clubs and organizations.

Gisela is survived by her husband, Larry; children, Brent (Suwanna) Severeid, and Kirsten (Jill) Severeid; grandchildren, Jeffrey, Justin, and Jasmine Severeid; brother, Eckhard (Michelle) Gollan; sister, Trudy (Jack) Krueger; and many nieces and nephews.

Gisela was preceded in death by her parents; and an uncle, Willy (Irma) Krohn.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse, 200 West Ave. S. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Pastor David Leistekow will officiate. Those in attendance are asked to practice safe social distancing and wear a face covering. An online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com

The family would like to give a special thanks to all of the caregivers that have helped Gisela throughout the years and Gundersen Health System - Hospice Care for their care over the last month.