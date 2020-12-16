Menu
Gisela Schaefer
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Killian Funeral Home
113 Washington St
Arcadia, WI

Gisela Schaefer

ARCADIA -- Gisela Schaefer, 91, of Arcadia passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. Gisela was born in Germany, July 24, 1929, and immigrated to the U.S. in 1955. She married Francis J. Schaefer, Feb. 27, 1960, in Arcadia. A private family Mass of Christian burial was held Dec. 11, at Holy Family Parish, Arcadia, with the Reverend Kyle N. Laylan officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at Calvary Cemetery in rural Arcadia. To express condolences online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 16, 2020.
Killian Funeral Home
