Gladys Mack
Gladys Mack

TOMAH, WI - Gladys Mack lived for her family and her faith. She was the better angel of our nature – exuding love, discipline, and quiet stewardship. One of her superpowers was deftly caring for children, always knowing how to provide comfort.

She believed deeply in the value of education and began her lifelong love of music at an early age. She also was something of a news junkie and fan of Wisconsin sports teams as well as the least likely to be photographed willingly. While she claimed she wasn't creative, she did display a dry sense of humor. Her love of ice cream never ebbed.

Gladys, 86, died April 19, 2022, from complications of Alzheimer's disease and dementia. She was living in the memory care unit at Mount Olivet Home in Minneapolis for several months, having transferred from Sunrise of Edina. She initially moved to Catholic Eldercare in Minneapolis in 2016 from her home of 52 years in Tomah, WI.

Gladys Mae was born March 3, 1936, on Summit Ridge to Margaret (Kapeller) Rapp and John Rapp.

Gladys is survived by her children: Michael Mack of Spring Lake Park, MN, Rosalyn (Randy) Hope of St. Paul, Kathleen (Philip) Briggs of Minneapolis, Charles (Jill Grunewald) Mack of New Brighton, MN, Laura (Michael Fenton) Mack of Eagan, MN, and Patrick Mack of Denver; grandchildren: Bethany (Matthew) Tomlinson, Greta Mack, Sam Hope, Quinn Las, Johnny Mack, Margaret Hope, Evan Briggs, and Henry Briggs; great-grandchild Lucas Tomlinson; sister-in-law, Ann Marie Kaiser of Beaver Dam, WI; nieces: Barbara Richards of Sparta, WI, and Mary Jo (Brian) Budde of Beaver Dam, WI; and nephews: David Richards of Sparta, WI, Thomas Richards of Madison, WI, and Mark Kaiser of Beaver Dam, WI.

She was preceded in death by her husband Joe, sister-in-law Helen Richards of Sparta, WI, brother-in-law James Kaiser of Beaver Dam, WI, and nephew Robert Richards of Sparta, WI.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022, 11:00 a.m., at Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Friday. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com

Gladys was the mom of moms, the ultimate role model – smart, kind, caring, eager to listen, and quick to chuckle. One of her children learned, eventually, to stop comparing others to Gladys – she set the bar impossibly high.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Apr. 21, 2022.
So sorry to hear of the death of Gladys and my sympathy to all her children and Grandchildren. My thoughts and prayers are with all the family.
Noel G. Hedrick
Friend
April 21, 2022
