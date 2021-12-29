Gloria Dawn (Wohlert) Levendoski

GENOA - Gloria Dawn (Wohlert) Levendoski, 76, of Genoa, WI, passed away unexpectedly Monday, December 27, 2021, at Bethel Home in Viroqua.

She was born August 13, 1945, in La Crosse, to Margaret (Armitage) and Arnold Wohlert and was raised on their farm in Winona County, MN. Gloria married Duane Levendoski on May 23, 1970 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Nodine, MN.

She was a devoted wife, mother and friend. Gloria had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed many activities throughout her life including singing in the church choir, gardening, and playing cards until she lost her eyesight. She was a dairy farmer most of her life and also had many other jobs, including nanny and home health aid.

She is survived by her husband, Duane; and her three sons: Dale Levendoski of Westby, WI, David (Michelle) Levendoski of Scottsdale, AZ, and Daniel (Shirley) Levendoski of La Crosse, WI; brother Ron (Judy) Wohlert; sisters-in-law: Mary Lawrie, Susie Owen, Helen (Ron) Ford-Woelfel, Nancy Wohlert and Wanda (Stan) Pruka; several nieces and nephews; and many, many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Keith Wohlert and Marlin Wohlert, and special cousin Daryl Wohlert.

Funeral services were held Friday, December 31, 2021 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Chaseburg. Rev. Steven Oldre officiated with burial in the church cemetery. A visitation was held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.