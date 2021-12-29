Menu
Gloria Dawn Levendoski
Seland Funeral Home
204 Central Ave
Coon Valley, WI

Gloria Dawn (Wohlert) Levendoski

GENOA - Gloria Dawn (Wohlert) Levendoski, 76, of Genoa, WI, passed away unexpectedly Monday, December 27, 2021, at Bethel Home in Viroqua.

She was born August 13, 1945, in La Crosse, to Margaret (Armitage) and Arnold Wohlert and was raised on their farm in Winona County, MN. Gloria married Duane Levendoski on May 23, 1970 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Nodine, MN.

She was a devoted wife, mother and friend. Gloria had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed many activities throughout her life including singing in the church choir, gardening, and playing cards until she lost her eyesight. She was a dairy farmer most of her life and also had many other jobs, including nanny and home health aid.

She is survived by her husband, Duane; and her three sons: Dale Levendoski of Westby, WI, David (Michelle) Levendoski of Scottsdale, AZ, and Daniel (Shirley) Levendoski of La Crosse, WI; brother Ron (Judy) Wohlert; sisters-in-law: Mary Lawrie, Susie Owen, Helen (Ron) Ford-Woelfel, Nancy Wohlert and Wanda (Stan) Pruka; several nieces and nephews; and many, many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Keith Wohlert and Marlin Wohlert, and special cousin Daryl Wohlert.

Funeral services were held Friday, December 31, 2021 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Chaseburg. Rev. Steven Oldre officiated with burial in the church cemetery. A visitation was held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune from Dec. 29, 2021 to Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
sorry for your loss
Ted and Pat (Lehrke) Johnson
December 30, 2021
Gloria was a great friend. I always knew when she was at the party by her wonderful happy laughter. We will miss you. Rest in peace. We love you.
Jamie Williams
December 29, 2021
So sorry that Gloria has passed away unexpectedly. I only knew her from playing euchre with her at the Hideaway in Chaseburg on Thursdays. She was a fun person to play cards with.
Dawn Wilkins
December 29, 2021
Gloria..was my roommate in LaCrosse, she was always fun person. Many times at Avalon for Sunday nite dances, where we became friends. Cookouts we had at our house she enjoyed, after she lost her sights. Our thoughts & prayers are with her family.
Bonnie Antony
December 29, 2021
