Gloria M. Nelson
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Coulee Region Cremation Group
133 Mason St
Onalaska, WI

Gloria M. Nelson

ONALASKA/WEST SALEM - Gloria M. Nelson, 91, a longtime resident of Onalaska/West Salem passed away September 8, 2021 surrounded by loved ones.

She was born October 4, 1929, in the town of Albin, Jackson County to George and Laura (Simonson) Gee. She was united in marriage with Delbert A. Nelson on June 9, 1951 in West Salem, WI. Gloria loved to cook, dance, and enjoyed sharing time with family and friends and listening to her favorite polka music.

Gloria is survived by her three children: Greg Nelson, of La Crosse, WI, Vicky (Ed) Struznik, of Butte, MT and Valerie Nelson of West Salem and her companion Robert Smith. Her grandchildren: Noah Nelson (Richmond, VA), Brooke (Wade) Bronson (Denver CO), and Steven(Andi) Struznik (Butte, MT); and her four beloved great grandchildren: Morgann, Brendan, Haden and Paris.

She is also survived by her siblings: Donna (Fred) Dolesy, Carol (Pete) Peasley, Laura Gonia, and Fred (Rainey) Gee. Gloria is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband Delbert, and parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Ed Struznik and her grandson, Ed Struznik, Jr and Addy Nelson.

A celebration of her life will be held at 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at the Gathering Place, 133 Mason Street, Onalaska. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until the time of services. A reception and luncheon will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to Eastern Star or Hospice. Coulee Region Cremation Group, Onalaska is assisting the family.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Gathering Place
133 Mason Street, Onalaska, WI
Sep
14
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Gathering Place
133 Mason Street, Onalaska, WI
Sponsored by Coulee Region Cremation Group The Gathering Place Event Center.
Greg, Vicky and Valerie, please accept our sincere sympathies on the death of your mother. Our families shared so many wonderful times together. We ate many great meals prepared by your mom and listened to many great stories told by your dad. Much love to all of you, Carol and Dave Beck
Carol (Sorenson) Beck
Friend
September 12, 2021
