Gordon Bendel

Gordon Bendel, 79, of La Crosse died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in his home. Gordon was born in La Crosse, Feb. 16, 1941, to Armin and Ethel (Starch) Bendel. He graduated from Central High School in 1959. Gordon married his classmate, Nancy Ammerman, Oct. 8, 1960. Gordon will be most remembered for his love of trees.

Gordon is survived by his wife of 60 years, Nancy; two daughters, Paula (Charles) Lawrence of Stone Lake, Wis., and Glenda (Dean) Donley of La Crosse; four grandsons, Gordon (Vicky) Lawrence and their daughters, Cecilia, Vada, and Loretta of Sheboygan, Wis.; Peter (Molly) Lawrence and their sons, Patrick, Oliver, and Conor of Wausau, Wis.; Adam (Sarah) Donley and their daughter, Payton; and Jake (Denise Borchert) Donley both of La Crosse. He is further survived by one brother, Douglas (Margie) Bendel of rural Stoddard; two sisters-in-law, Sandra (David) Kjos and Debra (Michael) Callahan, both of La Crosse; one brother-in-law, Garmen (Nancy) Ammerman of Boulder Junction, Wis.; six nephews, Mark (Karen) Bendel and their daughter, Brittany (Curt) Swiggum, Aaron Bendel and his children, Austin, Adam, Sam, and Carley, and Michael (Amy) Bendel and their children, Lily and Jake, all of rural Stoddard, Al (Cheri) Kjos and their sons, Zak and Drew of La Crosse, Garin Ammerman and Greg Ammerman, both of California; two nieces, Eileen (Kevin) Fossom and their children, Shane (Taylor) Doughman and Kelli Doughman, Amy (John) Espe and her son, Alex (Sarah) Kjos and their son, Harvey, all of La Crosse; two aunts, Eleanor Bendel of Chaseburg and Beverly Rosaan of Green Bay, Wis.

Gordon was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Kenneth and Dorothy Ammerman; two sisters-in-law, Georgia Ammerman and Yvonne Ammerman; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Memorials may be given to Arbor Day Foundation, 100 Arbor Ave., Nebraska City, Neb., 68410; or to the Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation, 12151 Ave. of the Chiefs, Crazy Horse, S.D., 57730.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church. Pastor Jonathan Rimmert will officiate. Burial will be at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery. A visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Jandt Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.