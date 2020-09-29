Menu
Greg D. "Shooky" Anderson

Greg "Shooky" D. Anderson

CHASEBURG -- Greg "Shooky" D. Anderson, 50, of Chaseburg died unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at his home.

All are welcome to a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at the Middle Coon Valley Lutheran Church, rural Chaseburg. Please wear a mask. Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at the Middle Coon Valley Lutheran Church Cemetery. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. To view a complete obituary and to leave a condolence visit selandsfuneralhome.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 29, 2020.
