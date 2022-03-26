Menu
Greg Lonning

NEW JERSEY - Greg Lonning, 60, of New Jersey formerly of Waukon, IA, went to his Heavenly home on March 8, 2022, surrounded by his loving wife and six children.

He had suffered an unexpected brain aneurysm at his home in New Jersey. He and his wife, Kealy, grew up in Waukon, IA. They lived in La Crosse, WI for many years, raising their family. Greg was an intense, successful wrestling coach at UW-L, and professor of PE/Health Education. He profoundly touched the lives of wrestlers, students, colleagues, friends, and everyone he met. Greg was a humanitarian, a selfless, faith-filled giver, affecting others with his genuine compassion, positive spirit, and endless energy. He left a legacy in every avenue of his life. (The full obituary is posted online.)


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Mar. 26, 2022.
