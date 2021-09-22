Guthrie S. Larson

PRAIRIE DU SAC - Guthrie S. Larson, 36, of Prairie du Sac, formerly of Westby, WI passed unexpectedly on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

Guthrie was born on January 26, 1985 to Candy McDonald and Ryan Larson. Guthrie graduated from Westby High School in 2003. He had already started his lifelong career of being a Chef, with jobs at Culvers and Viroqua Country Kitchen.

Guthrie was very creative in art, drawing and culinary. He started young, creating masterpieces with the Thanksgiving leftovers and learned something new with each new restaurant that he worked: Viroqua Food Coop, Freddie Valentine's, Country Garden, and now The Press Box.

Family was incredibly important to Guthrie. He would have done anything for you as his family, friend, or a stranger.

Guthrie was a diehard 49-er's fan. He was so excited for this season and many fantasy football leagues too.

Guthrie will be sadly missed by his family: Candy (Charles Pat) Cina, Ryan (Kim) Larson, Ciley Larson, Tyler (Erin Berg) Larson, William (Aimee) Larson, Shawn (Julia) Larson, Allison (Jacob) Rooney, Carter (Makayla Volkmann) Larson, Bobbi (Ka'oko) Rodgers, Char (Jared Proctor) Venner, Deanna Cina, Jessica (Carl DeGarmo) Cina, Joe (Nikki) Cina, Leah (Brannon McClees) Hagen; nieces and nephews: Hadley Larson, Xavier Larson, Jack Rooney, Kekoa Rodgers, Elsie, Bayne and Ceila Venner, Shelby and Hazel DeGarmo; maternal grandparents Cliff, Mary McDonald; many aunts, uncles, cousins; and other family and friends. And his Press Box family.

Guthrie is preceded in death by his brother John Cina; brother-in-law, Rich Venner; paternal grandparents, Leslie and Bonnie Larson; cousins Betsy Hemmersbach, Jason Nundahl, and Brandon Larson.

Thank you to the many patrons and friends that Guthrie loved as family that he served his beautiful, delicious creations. You made his life complete and so enjoyable.

A visitation was held on Friday, September 17, 2021, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Roth Family Cremation Center. Donations can be made to a charity of your choice.

The Roth Family Cremation Center is serving the family.