Gwen M. Shanaghan
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021

Gwen M. Shanaghan

PENSACOLA, FL - Mrs. Gwen M. Shanaghan departed this life of natural causes at Azalea Trace Retirement Home in Pensacola, FL on April 7, 2020. She was born on September 14, 1928 in La Crosse, WI to Dr. Phillip and Lucile Hutson, grew up in LaCrosse, WI and attended Aquinas High School. She worked as a dance instructor before meeting her future husband at her sister's wedding.

Gwen lived a full and healthy life as a military wife married to Capt. John J. Shanaghan USN (ret) while raising four children. Gwen never spent one night in the hospital due to illness.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Jack and her sister, Maureen Kratt of La Crosse, WI.

Surviving her are brothers: P.J. Hutson of La Crescent, MN, Steve Hutson of Black Earth, WI, and sons: Kerry Shanaghan and his wife, Vicki of Pensacola, FL, Patrick Shanaghan and his wife, Cheryl of Six Mile, SC, Brian Shanaghan and his wife, Cindy of Santa Clarita, CA and her daughter, Ann Bowers and her husband, Mike of Bradenton, FL.

A Memorial service will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in La Crosse, WI on June 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
La Crosse, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ru, Bailey and AJ
June 24, 2021
