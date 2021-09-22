Menu
Harlan Carol Witt
Harlan Carol Witt

Harlan Carol Witt, 92, of Holmen, passed away Sunday, September 24, 2021 at his home. He was born in Wilton, WI on February 11, 1929 to Otto and Alma (Steuck) Witt. He married Elna Zuhlke and they later divorced. He later married Maribeth Searle.

Harlan began farming then followed his passion driving truck. He was very proud when he was awarded for driving One Million Miles accident free.He is survived by his wife, Maribeth; son, Randy (Pat) Witt; daughters: Jill Giese and Laurie Carlso; step-children: Brian (Tina Karaffa) Searle, Cynthia Searle, Barbara Hairston, Susan Searle, Kathleen (Terry Anderson) Searle; grandchildren: Ryan Witt, Spencer, Graham and Grant Giese, Garrett and Dana Carlson, Melodi (Ryan) Harnwell, Candi (Kelly) Burke, Courtney (Joey) Johnson, Kevin Hairston, Samantha Carlton, and the late Jaeden Searle.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Holmen Lutheran Church, 228 Morris Street. Pastor Matt Toso will officiate. Friends may visit with the family on Friday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. Masks are optional. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Holmen Lutheran Church
228 Morris Street, Holmen, WI
John and I are so sorry to have learned of Harlan´s passing. You were the best neighbors we could have ever asked for on Anderson Street and we sure miss those days. We are sure thinking of you Maribeth. With love and prayers to you- John and Cindy Degner
Cindy Degner
Friend
January 26, 2022
