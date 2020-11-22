Menu
Search
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Harland A. Viner
1933 - 2020
BORN
April 5, 1933
DIED
November 16, 2020

Harland A. Viner

HOLMEN/VIROQUA -- Harland A. Viner passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at the Bethel Home in Viroqua following recent health complications due to COVID-19.

He was born April 5, 1933, to Ellsworth and Amy (Strahl) Viner, in La Crosse. After graduating from Central High School in 1950, he went to work for Tausche Hardware and then Trane Company. In 1953, he joined the U.S. Army and after serving in Korea, attended Whitewater University, graduating with a bachelor's degree in business administration. He then worked for Professional Business Service in La Crosse. In 1970, he established Harland Viner Professional Management and continued to work in that capacity, along with his secretary/bookkeeper, Elaine Becker, until his retirement. He was also a member of Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church and throughout the years served various positions on the Church Council. In 1963, he married Marian Jansky, and she predeceased him in 1988. In 1989, he married Ruth (Laufenberg) Kirschner.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth; her sons, Douglas and Mike (Lora) Kirschner; grandchildren, Kaden and Tucker; sisters, Garnet (Leonard) Fleming of No. Ft. Myers, Fla., Darlene Lassig, La Crosse, Carole Whitbeck, Baraboo, Wis.; sisters-in-law, Marge, Joan and Leslie Viner; many nephews and nieces; and his extended Laufenberg family; brother-in-law, Ronald (Sue) Laufenberg, Sparta; sisters-in-law, Teresa (Bruce) Spiegel, Granton, Wis., and Louise (Dave) Stephenson, Verona, Wis.

Besides his parents and first wife, he was preceded in death by his sister, Irene (Earl) Eveland; brothers, Ellsworth, Wayne, Eldon (Helen), Eugene (Ginny) and Harold; brothers-in-law, Al Lassig and Jan Whitbeck, Bernard (Dorothy), Edward (Helen) and John Laufenberg; sister-in-Law, Dorothy Laufenberg; and nephews, Tim (Judy) Viner and Paul Viner.

The family wishes to thank and let our deepest appreciation known for their care and support in Harland's last years to Pastor David Leistekow of Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church, Dr. Wissink and Dr. Redmer, nieces, Pam and Brooke Viner, our Case Court neighbors, the Holmen Police and First Responders, Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance personnel, Gundersen Emergency Staff and especially this past year to all the caring and dedicated staff at Bethel Home and Services in Viroqua.

In lieu of flowers or memorials, please pay forward any special act of kindness, patience and compassion to brighten someone's day. A private family service will be held. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by La Crosse Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
I always enjoyed visiting with Harland. He liked to play cards and dice and he always kept score. Never sure if that was so he could win, or so he could make sure Ruth didn't cheat, but he was very good with numbers and had a sense of humor to go along with it. He will be missed, but I believe he is at rest now. God Bless! Sympathies to Ruth and Harland's sisters and all the family.
Sue Laufenberg
Family
November 20, 2020
Doug Kirschner
Family
November 19, 2020
Doug Kirschner
Family
November 19, 2020
Harland was a special person. He was smart, gave great advice and quick witted. He will be deeply missed.
Doug Kirschner
Family
November 19, 2020
He will always be remembered in our hearts. He was a loving and giving person to all he met.
Garnet Fleming
November 18, 2020