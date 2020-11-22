Harland A. Viner

HOLMEN/VIROQUA -- Harland A. Viner passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at the Bethel Home in Viroqua following recent health complications due to COVID-19.

He was born April 5, 1933, to Ellsworth and Amy (Strahl) Viner, in La Crosse. After graduating from Central High School in 1950, he went to work for Tausche Hardware and then Trane Company. In 1953, he joined the U.S. Army and after serving in Korea, attended Whitewater University, graduating with a bachelor's degree in business administration. He then worked for Professional Business Service in La Crosse. In 1970, he established Harland Viner Professional Management and continued to work in that capacity, along with his secretary/bookkeeper, Elaine Becker, until his retirement. He was also a member of Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church and throughout the years served various positions on the Church Council. In 1963, he married Marian Jansky, and she predeceased him in 1988. In 1989, he married Ruth (Laufenberg) Kirschner.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth; her sons, Douglas and Mike (Lora) Kirschner; grandchildren, Kaden and Tucker; sisters, Garnet (Leonard) Fleming of No. Ft. Myers, Fla., Darlene Lassig, La Crosse, Carole Whitbeck, Baraboo, Wis.; sisters-in-law, Marge, Joan and Leslie Viner; many nephews and nieces; and his extended Laufenberg family; brother-in-law, Ronald (Sue) Laufenberg, Sparta; sisters-in-law, Teresa (Bruce) Spiegel, Granton, Wis., and Louise (Dave) Stephenson, Verona, Wis.

Besides his parents and first wife, he was preceded in death by his sister, Irene (Earl) Eveland; brothers, Ellsworth, Wayne, Eldon (Helen), Eugene (Ginny) and Harold; brothers-in-law, Al Lassig and Jan Whitbeck, Bernard (Dorothy), Edward (Helen) and John Laufenberg; sister-in-Law, Dorothy Laufenberg; and nephews, Tim (Judy) Viner and Paul Viner.

The family wishes to thank and let our deepest appreciation known for their care and support in Harland's last years to Pastor David Leistekow of Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church, Dr. Wissink and Dr. Redmer, nieces, Pam and Brooke Viner, our Case Court neighbors, the Holmen Police and First Responders, Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance personnel, Gundersen Emergency Staff and especially this past year to all the caring and dedicated staff at Bethel Home and Services in Viroqua.

In lieu of flowers or memorials, please pay forward any special act of kindness, patience and compassion to brighten someone's day. A private family service will be held. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.