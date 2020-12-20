Harold 'H.B.' Bryce Erickson

Harold "H.B" Bryce Erickson, 75, of La Crosse passed away at his home Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Harold was born at Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, to Norman C. and Vesta V. (Breidenstein) Erickson, June 23, 1945.

He attended Roosevelt Elementary School and Logan High School from which he graduated in 1964. After spending two years on active duty in the Navy, he attended Racine Technical Institute and graduated in 1970. He later married Bonnie Clark, who were later divorced in 1984.

Harold was employed at Ladish Tri Clover in Kenosha, Wis., for 14 years as a production manager. After moving to La Crosse in 1986, Harold held many jobs including the marketing manager at American Millwork in La Crosse. He also helped take care of his mother until her passing.

Harold is survived by his two nephews, Kenneth C. Erickson and his wife, Lily; and Fred N. Erickson of La Crosse; his two nieces, Christina L. (Erickson) Carlson and her husband, Peter, of Sparta, Becky Jo (Erickson) Kittelson and her husband, Paul, of Ellsworth; and many great-nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Ivan E. Erickson.

He will be laid to rest in the spring of 2021, with his parents and brother, in the Rockton Wisconsin Cemetery. Online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting www.dickinsonfuneralhome.com. Dickinson Family Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.