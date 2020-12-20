Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Harold Bryce "H.B." Erickson
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020

Harold 'H.B.' Bryce Erickson

Harold "H.B" Bryce Erickson, 75, of La Crosse passed away at his home Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Harold was born at Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, to Norman C. and Vesta V. (Breidenstein) Erickson, June 23, 1945.

He attended Roosevelt Elementary School and Logan High School from which he graduated in 1964. After spending two years on active duty in the Navy, he attended Racine Technical Institute and graduated in 1970. He later married Bonnie Clark, who were later divorced in 1984.

Harold was employed at Ladish Tri Clover in Kenosha, Wis., for 14 years as a production manager. After moving to La Crosse in 1986, Harold held many jobs including the marketing manager at American Millwork in La Crosse. He also helped take care of his mother until her passing.

Harold is survived by his two nephews, Kenneth C. Erickson and his wife, Lily; and Fred N. Erickson of La Crosse; his two nieces, Christina L. (Erickson) Carlson and her husband, Peter, of Sparta, Becky Jo (Erickson) Kittelson and her husband, Paul, of Ellsworth; and many great-nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Ivan E. Erickson.

He will be laid to rest in the spring of 2021, with his parents and brother, in the Rockton Wisconsin Cemetery. Online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting www.dickinsonfuneralhome.com. Dickinson Family Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.