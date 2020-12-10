Harold E. Horstmann

Harold E. Horstmann, 90, went to the loving arms of his Savior Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.

He was born Jan. 12, 1930, to Johanna and Harry W. Horstmann. On July 11, 1953, he married the love of his life, Elverna (Ellie) Stanhope.

He is survived by his four children, Johanna (Jeffery) Pralle, Debra (Paul) Stanhope, Connie Horstmann, and Scott (Sandy) Horstmann; grandchildren, Maria (Phillip) Johnson, Elizabeth (Dallas) Bruring, Caleb (fiancé, Bethany Kauer) Pralle, Joshua Pralle, Andrew Pralle; stepgrandchildren, Melissa Viner, Shawn Viner, Myron Hole, Carl Hole; four great-grandchildren; seven stepgreat-grandchildren; brother, Donald (Marlene) Horstmann; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Sue Horstman, Darlene Dahl, and David (Carol) Stanhope; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by Ellie, his beloved wife of 63 years, Aug. 6, 2016; his parents; brothers, Burdette Horstman and Robert Horstman; infant sister and two infant brothers; and many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

Harold was known for his strong Christian faith, love of family, his sense of humor and infectious smile, and a caring and giving nature. His passion was remodeling their home. He was skilled at woodworking and stained glass and shared those gifts with so many.

He served his country in Japan, during the Korean Conflict. Among several careers, he and Ellie owned Horstmann's Café, in West Salem. Later he worked at Shorty's IGA in West Salem, eventually ending his career at Kwik Trip.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the wonderful care givers at Hearten House III, Eagle Crest South MC2, and Gundersen Health System Hospice.

Due to COVID-19 concerns a private service will be held for immediate family Dec. 12. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Christ Ev. Lutheran Church, WELS Missions, or Luther High School. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.