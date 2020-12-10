Menu
Harold E. Horstmann
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Coulee Region Cremation Group
133 Mason St
Onalaska, WI

Harold E. Horstmann

Harold E. Horstmann, 90, went to the loving arms of his Savior Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.

He was born Jan. 12, 1930, to Johanna and Harry W. Horstmann. On July 11, 1953, he married the love of his life, Elverna (Ellie) Stanhope.

He is survived by his four children, Johanna (Jeffery) Pralle, Debra (Paul) Stanhope, Connie Horstmann, and Scott (Sandy) Horstmann; grandchildren, Maria (Phillip) Johnson, Elizabeth (Dallas) Bruring, Caleb (fiancé, Bethany Kauer) Pralle, Joshua Pralle, Andrew Pralle; stepgrandchildren, Melissa Viner, Shawn Viner, Myron Hole, Carl Hole; four great-grandchildren; seven stepgreat-grandchildren; brother, Donald (Marlene) Horstmann; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Sue Horstman, Darlene Dahl, and David (Carol) Stanhope; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by Ellie, his beloved wife of 63 years, Aug. 6, 2016; his parents; brothers, Burdette Horstman and Robert Horstman; infant sister and two infant brothers; and many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

Harold was known for his strong Christian faith, love of family, his sense of humor and infectious smile, and a caring and giving nature. His passion was remodeling their home. He was skilled at woodworking and stained glass and shared those gifts with so many.

He served his country in Japan, during the Korean Conflict. Among several careers, he and Ellie owned Horstmann's Café, in West Salem. Later he worked at Shorty's IGA in West Salem, eventually ending his career at Kwik Trip.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the wonderful care givers at Hearten House III, Eagle Crest South MC2, and Gundersen Health System Hospice.

Due to COVID-19 concerns a private service will be held for immediate family Dec. 12. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Christ Ev. Lutheran Church, WELS Missions, or Luther High School. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 10, 2020.
Connie, my deepest sympathy to you and your family. I remember your dad from so many years ago, as a sweet, laid-back guy who was always smiling. May God´s love comfort you today and always.
Cindy Holter
December 12, 2020
Dear Connie, I am sorry for your loss. I enjoyed visiting with your Dad & Jolie (spelling?) at the reception in Madison. I will keep you & your family in my prayers.
Sandra Roellich
December 12, 2020
I am sorry for your loss. I remember Harold as such a kind and gentle man. My deepest sympathies are with your family.
Valerie Huebsch
December 11, 2020
Sorry for your loss.
Nancy Thorud(Johnson)
December 10, 2020
I will always remember Harold for his big smile and kindness Our deepest sympathy to the entire family. Sending thoughts and prayers.
Mary Severson
December 10, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Jeff Nelson
December 10, 2020
