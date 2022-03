Harold D. "Dewey" Stinson Jr.

LA CROSSE - Harold D. "Dewey" Stinson Jr., 89 of La Crosse, WI, passed away on Saturday, May, 29, 2021. He was born in Winona, MN, on February 16, 1932 to Harold D. and Mary (Boshcka) Stinson Sr. He married Marjorie K. Marshall in La Crosse on July 23, 1949 and celebrated 71 years of marriage together.

A private celebration of Dewey's life will be held at a later date. A complete obituary will be available at www.schumacher-kish.com.