Harold Dueker Swanson
1930 - 2022
BORN
1930
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Harold Dueker Swanson

LA CROSSE - Harold Dueker Swanson, 91, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, died January 1, 2022, at Riverside Transitional Care in La Crosse, WI. Grieving at his death, but rejoicing in a life well-lived, are many friends and his family: wife, Wanda; children: Kristin (Alan Hecht), Mark (Nancy Schoenberg) and Celia Swanson; grandchildren: Nathan, David (Abby Sterling) and Karin Hecht, and Rachel (Emerson Hardebeck) and Benjamin Swanson. Harold was born in 1930 on a farm near Wichita, Kansas, to Simon and Ottilia (Dueker) Swanson, and grew up there. He is also survived by his sister, Gloria Miller; nieces: Nona (Michael) Clifton and Karen (John) Ballard; and sister-in-law, Linda Ruhnke. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Kjersti Swanson.

Dr. Swanson received his Bachelor's degree from Friends University, Wichita, his Master's degree from the University of Kansas, and his doctorate from the University of Tennessee. He also spent a year in Norway studying on a Fulbright scholarship, where he and Wanda spent the first year of their marriage. Dr. Swanson taught biology at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, for 35 years.

A long-time member of First United Methodist Church in Des Moines, then a member of First Congregational Church (UCC) in La Crosse, Harold considered service to community a primary value. His volunteer work included: blood donor and board member for the Iowa Blood bank; judge for the Iowa Science Fair; founding member of Methodist Hill Children's Center; founding member of HOME Incorporated; and member of AMOS.

One of his defining characteristics was his insatiable curiosity about the world, as well as the desire to share his fascinations with students, friends and family. Once retired, he and Wanda traveled the world, visiting all 50 states and all the continents except Antarctica. The stories of their adventures, as well as the annual summer camping trips with the family and intergenerational Elder Hostel trips with all five grandchildren, instilled in all of their offspring a love of travel, folk art, and the wide variety of human cultures around the world. He was an enthusiastic choir member, first with the Singing Quakers, then with the FUMC Chancel Choir, and eventually with the Eagle Crest choir, where he was also well known for his harmonica playing. Classical music, wordplay, puns, teasing, camping, reading, philosophizing, and singing were a big part of how he created a family culture of love, joy, service, kindness, and affection.

The entire family is deeply grateful to the staff of Riverside Transitional Care and the Mayo Hospice program.

Memorial donations welcomed for the following organizations: National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA.org); Sigma Xi student programs (sigmaxi.org); Eagle Crest Communities Tuition Incentive Program Fund (eaglecrestlife.org). Due to COVID restrictions, a memorial service will be postponed until a later date. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse are in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Although belated, my sympathy to you, Wanda, Kristen, Mark and Celia - all your family - on the passing of your dear husband and dad Harold. Cherish the wonderful memories.

You Swanson’s were one of the loveliest families during my teaching years at Monroe Elementary School. All the best to you. Blessings of peace, love and light.
Rosalie Peterson Shultz
Teacher
February 23, 2022
Mrs. Swanson and family: I knew Dr. Swanson as a friend of my father, Burton Haglan and as a professor of biology. He was a thoughtful, kind and patient teacher. I remember him fondly.
Colleen Haglan-Lynch
Student
January 14, 2022
Harold was such a kind soul. We so enjoyed our time at the Friends of Drake holiday parties getting to know him and Wanda.
Charles Phillips
January 12, 2022
I’ll always remember Harold as the man who warmly welcomed me to the biology faculty when I first interviewed for a position with the department in 1971. Subsequently we had side-by-side offices in Olin Hall for many years, and I came to know him as an always smiling colleague who never ran out of puns. I thought of him as a mentor and good friend and will cherish his memory.
Don Stratton
Friend
January 11, 2022
I only knew Harold thru greeting time at church, but want to send my condolences to his extended family. May his life of love and service give you strength and comfort.
Charlene Holler
Acquaintance
January 9, 2022
Mrs Swanson. Celia, and family: I have many fond memories of meeting Celia's Dad and will always remember my favorite phrase he spoke after seeing Interplay- odd, but harmless. May you all be comforted by the love you've shared and know grace in your grieving. Take care.
Louise Ouradnik
Friend
January 5, 2022
