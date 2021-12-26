Harold L. Topel

DRESBACH, MN - (RET 1SGT) Harold L. Topel, 91, of Dresbach, MN/La Crosse, WI, went to celebrate Christmas in Heaven with his wife, his son, and three daughters on December 19, 2021. Oh, what a glorious reunion they are having.

A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the Onalaska American Legion Post 336 - 731 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska, WI. A visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m., until the time of service. Burial will be in Onalaska City Cemetery with military honors to be rendered by the Roy L. Vingers American Legion Post 52, of La Crosse, and the United States Army National Guard Funeral Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Roy L. Vingers American Legion Post 52 Funeral Honor Guard or a charity of the donor's choice. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse is in charge of arrangements.

A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.