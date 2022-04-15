Harold Thomas Welch

TOMAH - Harold Thomas Welch, age 79, of Tomah, WI, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. He was born on August 30, 1942 to Thomas and Marion (Smith) Welch in Janesville, WI.

Harold served proudly in the United States Marines, and was a graduate of St. Mary's High School in Burlington, WI. He was united in marriage to Phyllis Shaw on October 20, 1979 in Union Grove, WI. He attended trade school for air conditioning and refrigeration, and also worked at the Playboy Club in Lake Geneva, WI for the wastewater treatment plant. Harold also later worked for Webster Electric in Racine as a machinist and as a project supervisor for many years at Handishop Industries in Tomah. For over 10 years, he ran the Stuff Shop on the home property.

He had a love for motorcycles, country music, and exploring his family history. He was a faithful volunteer at the Tomah VA for over 10 years, and loved talking to the veterans.

He is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis Welch of Tomah; children: Pam (Paul) Johnson, Coleen Dye, and Sheri Lynn (Steve) McManus all of Louisiana; Tom Welch of Elkhorn, WI, Brenda (Antonio) Dixon of Arizona, and Jeff (Kaci) Welch of Virginia; sisters: Bev and Doreen; along with 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Marion; and a sister, Sharon.

A Celebration of Harold's Life is being planned for June and will be announced as soon as it becomes available.

The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements.

