Harriet L. Fritsch

Harriet L. Fritsch, 91, of La Crosse, died on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. She was born on April 30, 1930 to Raymond and Mary (Hopperdietzel) Fletcher. She married Clarence "Jack" Fritsch on June 13, 1953.

Harriet graduated as a Registered Nurse from the Mercy School of Nursing in Oshkosh, Wis. She was a beloved wife of 68 years, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, nurse, friend, bicyclist, skier, bridge and poker player, baseball fan and an avid reader. She was a consummate lover of life and appreciated all that it brought.

She is survived by her husband Clarence "Jack" Fritsch; children: Jed Fritsch, Mary Bakalars, Jennine Fritsch, and Alane (Michael Henthorne) Bartlett; grandchildren: Daniel (Jenny Crail) Bakalars, Laura (Justin) Goetzke, Ahna Bartlett, and Gina (Rick Schneider) Fritsch; great-grandchildren, Ari, Adalayna and Holden Bakalars and Juliana, Emma and Sawyer Goetzke; son-in-law Jeff Bartlett and daughter-in-law Ann Morrisette.

She was preceded in death by her granddaughter Jill Bakalars and son-in-law Dan Bakalars.

A private family Mass will be held at Mary Mother of the Church Parish, La Crosse, Wis. Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate with burial to be held in Woodlawn Cemetery, La Crosse, Wisconsin.

