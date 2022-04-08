Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Harriet S. Karrib

Harriet S. Karrib

LA CROSSE - Harriet S. Karrib, 100, of La Crosse, WI, died on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in the Sebring Assisted Care Residence, Madison, WI.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, April 11, 2022, in Mary Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate with burial to be held in Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 9:30 AM until the time of Mass at Church on Monday.

A complete obituary can be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Apr. 8, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.