Harvey Olson

Harvey Olson, age 93 passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Norseland Nursing Home after a brief illness.

A Memorial Service will be held for Harvey on September 11, 2021, 1:00 p.m. at North Coon Prairie Lutheran Church, Newry, WI. A celebration of life serving coffee and Harvey's favorite Norwegian goodies will follow in the church hall. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.