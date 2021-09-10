Menu
Hazel Annette Bjornstad
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Torkelson Funeral Home - Cashton
720 Wisconsin Street
Cashton, WI

Hazel Annette Bjornstad

CASHTON - Hazel Annette Bjornstad, 84, of Cashton, WI, passed away peacefully, in her home, Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

Hazel was born January 31, 1937, to Martin and Inga (Olson) Berg, graduating from Cashton High School in 1954, and in 1959 Vernon County Teachers College. On January 3, 1959, she was united in marriage to Gerald Bjornstad at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Westby, WI.

She taught school for six years in the one room rural school, was the office manager/bookkeeper for MidPort Cheese Factory later becoming Swiss Valley Farms for 25 years. She started playing piano at an early age and was church organist for the Cashton Four Point Parish for over 30 years. She was busy with crafts, sewing, making cards, cross-stitch and reading, taught Sunday School, an active member of the WELCA and Rebecca Circle. Bringing a lot of joy into her life were her grandchildren which included attending their activities and sporting events. She also loved her shopping trips with her daughters and grandchildren and looked forward to their annual Black Friday adventures.

Hazel is survived by three children: Kelly (Jill) Bjornstad, Kimberly (Mark) Hunter, and Jennifer (Mitchell) Bjornstad-Helgerson; nine grandchildren: Jessica (Joseph) Kabat and their son AJ, Meagan (Carlos) Jimenez, Matthew Bjornstad, Katrina Bjornstad, Mikaela (Lucas) Schultz, Molly Hunter, Bennett (Brianna Connelly) Helgerson, Lucas and Sydney Helgerson; sisters-in-law: Marie Berg, and Beverly Bjornstad; brother-in-law, Jennings (Lois) Bjornstad; along with many nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; her parents; brother, Wallace Berg; sister, Lorraine (Orville) Stendahl; brothers-in-law: Vernal (Carol), Vernie and Jerome Bjornstad.

A Celebration of Life will take place Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at the North Coon Prairie Church in Newry. Pastor Amanda Schultz-Garcia will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton, WI. Visitation will also be held on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Online Condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton will be assisting the family with arrangements.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Torkelson Funeral Home - Cashton
720 Wisconsin Street, Cashton, WI
Sep
15
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
North Coon Prairie Church
Newry, WI
Sep
15
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
North Coon Prairie Church
Newry, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kim and family, Thoughts and prayers are with you all. Your wonderful memories of your mom and grandma will help carry you through this difficult time.
Lance and Amanda Jurgensen
September 10, 2021
