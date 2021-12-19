Helen P. Foster

Helen P. Foster, 94, of La Crescent, MN passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. She was born on July 3, 1927 in Winona, MN to August and Mary (Kowalewski) Dzwonkowski. She married Stanley Foster on November 8, 1947 in Winona. Helen had worked at J.R. Watkins in Winona as a teenager. She later worked at the La Crosse Garment Co., Jack Winters and the Company Store in La Crosse for about 24 years before retiring in 1991. Helen was a fan of the Minnesota Vikings and Twins. She loved animals, especially watching hummingbirds by her bird feeder. She also enjoyed music and loved to dance to New York, New York with her husband.

She is survived by her children: John (Cherron) Foster of Mitchell, SD, Susan Yehle of La Crescent, MN, Mary Lou Huebner of Stoddard, WI, Janet Muñoz (Paul Mashak) of La Crescent, MN, Richard Foster of Menomonie, WI and Lori (Edward) Rosson of Holmen, WI; twenty seven grandchildren, fifty– three great-grandchildren and four great–great- grandchildren; two sisters: Irene Pozanc and Jaunita Serwa both of Winona, MN; two brothers: Gerald Dzwonkowski of Lake City, MN and Daniel Dzwonkowski of Winona, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Stanley; five brothers: Lambert, Ed, Roy, August, Jr. and Harold; two sisters: Lorraine and Marion; a great-grandson Keaton Bendel; and three sons-in-law: John Yehle, Roger Huebner and Jorge Munoz.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 21 N. Hill Street, La Crescent. Pastor Mike Woods will officiate. Burial will follow in the Prince of Peace Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Facial coverings are required for all of those in attendance. The Schumacher–Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, La Crescent Chapel is assisting the family.

Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.