La Crosse Tribune
Helen P. Foster
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crescent
111 South Oak St.
La Crescent, MN

Helen P. Foster

Helen P. Foster, 94, of La Crescent, MN passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. She was born on July 3, 1927 in Winona, MN to August and Mary (Kowalewski) Dzwonkowski. She married Stanley Foster on November 8, 1947 in Winona. Helen had worked at J.R. Watkins in Winona as a teenager. She later worked at the La Crosse Garment Co., Jack Winters and the Company Store in La Crosse for about 24 years before retiring in 1991. Helen was a fan of the Minnesota Vikings and Twins. She loved animals, especially watching hummingbirds by her bird feeder. She also enjoyed music and loved to dance to New York, New York with her husband.

She is survived by her children: John (Cherron) Foster of Mitchell, SD, Susan Yehle of La Crescent, MN, Mary Lou Huebner of Stoddard, WI, Janet Muñoz (Paul Mashak) of La Crescent, MN, Richard Foster of Menomonie, WI and Lori (Edward) Rosson of Holmen, WI; twenty seven grandchildren, fifty– three great-grandchildren and four great–great- grandchildren; two sisters: Irene Pozanc and Jaunita Serwa both of Winona, MN; two brothers: Gerald Dzwonkowski of Lake City, MN and Daniel Dzwonkowski of Winona, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Stanley; five brothers: Lambert, Ed, Roy, August, Jr. and Harold; two sisters: Lorraine and Marion; a great-grandson Keaton Bendel; and three sons-in-law: John Yehle, Roger Huebner and Jorge Munoz.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 21 N. Hill Street, La Crescent. Pastor Mike Woods will officiate. Burial will follow in the Prince of Peace Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Facial coverings are required for all of those in attendance. The Schumacher–Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, La Crescent Chapel is assisting the family.

Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
21 N. Hill Street, La Crescent, MN
Dec
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
21 N. Hill Stree, La Crescent, MN
Funeral services provided by:
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
8 Entries
My prayers and thoughts are with you all during this sad time. Aunt Helen was a great person her kindness and laughter will always be in all our hearts forever! May found memories be with you and comfort during this hard time.
Dawn dzwonkowski
December 21, 2021
So sorry to hear of Helen's passing. For the few years we lived next door, we remember her as a kind and joyful person. Our condolences to the family.
Steve & Patty Thompson
Neighbor
December 20, 2021
I remember both Helen and Stanley from my school days. Mary Lou and I were the same age and I lived on the same street as the Fosters. I sometimes walked Mary home and always said hello to her parents. I remember them both as being so kind and gentle and on the quiet side. I feel blessed to have known them. God bless them and I know they are happily in heaven together.
Diane ( Veglahn ) Thorsen.
December 19, 2021
A sweet lady. I delivered senior lunches to her home and she always met me at the door with a warm smile and conversation. I will miss not having her as a part of my day.
Peter Bitschura
December 19, 2021
John, Sue and Family,
God Bless you kids at this most difficult time. Auntie Helen was such a Sweet Heart to all who knew her. Cherish all the wonderful memories. Her great smile and beautiful eyes will be sorely missed forever.
Fondly,
Jeanine
Jeanine STILES
Family
December 18, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Joanie Van Brunt
Family
December 17, 2021
I’m with Tek today and he also sends his condolence’s
Jim TEK Tikal
Friend
December 17, 2021
I’m sorry to hear of moms passing, I just delivered her meals on wheels on Dec. 3rd. She always asked who I was and wed chat a minute or 2. Sorry for your loss
Linda Gasper
LINDA GASPER
Friend
December 17, 2021
