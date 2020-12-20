Helen Anita Genz

Helen Anita Genz, 89, of La Crosse, died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Riverside Transitional Care Center. She was born Aug. 3, 1931, in La Crosse, to Alfred and Hattie (Winsky) Kolb. She was a graduate of Central High School. Helen married Earl "Roger" Genz, Oct. 20, 1956, in La Crosse. He preceded her in death in 2008. Helen had worked at Auto-lite prior to becoming a cook for the La Crosse School District. She enjoyed bingo, cards, fishing, knitting, canning and baking. She was an avid Brewers fan. She loved spending time with her grandkids.

She is survived by four children, James (Cindy) Genz of La Crosse, Linda Wing of La Crosse, Karen (Daniel) Balduzzi of Onalaska, and David (Linda Merten) Genz of Onalaska; five grandchildren, Jessica (Derek) Wehrs, Adam (Chelsea) Wing, Annie and Allison Balduzzi and Gavin Genz; four great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Claire, Gianna, and Hank, and one on the way; and two sisters-in-law, Avanelle Genz and Tomee Genz; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Heath. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Dorothy (Norman) Johns and Irene (Paul) Pfaff; and a brother, Robert Kolb.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 12 p.m. noon until 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. A private service for immediate family will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Barbara Bruneau officiating. Committal services will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, masks and social distancing are required.

Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com. Memorials may be given to Bethel Lutheran Church or Boys and Girls Club of Greater La Crosse.