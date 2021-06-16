Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Helen "Aline" Jernander
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Torkelson Funeral Home - Cashton
720 Wisconsin Street
Cashton, WI

Helen "Aline" Jernander

Helen "Aline" Jernander, 95, of Rockland, WI, passed away with her family by her side Sunday, June 13, 2021, at the Benedictine Villa in La Crosse, WI. She was born November 20, 1925, to Olaf and Helga (Sletten) Larson in Norwegian Valley, rural Ontario, WI.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Fish Creek Ridge Lutheran Church in Rockland. Pastor David Sorenson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Brush Creek Lutheran Cemetery, rural Ontario. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The family has requested that memorials be given in Aline's memory to the charity of one's choice. Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton will be assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences my be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Fish Creek Ridge Lutheran Church
Rockland, WI
Jun
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Fish Creek Ridge Lutheran Church
Rockland, WI
Jun
17
Burial
Brush Creek Lutheran Cemetery
rural Ontario, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Torkelson Funeral Home - Cashton
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Torkelson Funeral Home - Cashton.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Sorry to learn of the passing of your mother. When I could come I enjoyed the family reunions.
Christine J
Family
July 22, 2021
Fond memories of the times I spent with your family. My sympathy on the loss of your mother.
Lynn Chapiewsky Trapp
Friend
June 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results