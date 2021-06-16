Helen "Aline" Jernander

Helen "Aline" Jernander, 95, of Rockland, WI, passed away with her family by her side Sunday, June 13, 2021, at the Benedictine Villa in La Crosse, WI. She was born November 20, 1925, to Olaf and Helga (Sletten) Larson in Norwegian Valley, rural Ontario, WI.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Fish Creek Ridge Lutheran Church in Rockland. Pastor David Sorenson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Brush Creek Lutheran Cemetery, rural Ontario. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The family has requested that memorials be given in Aline's memory to the charity of one's choice. Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton will be assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences my be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.