ONALASKA -- Helen M. Nelson, 89, of Onalaska passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

She was born Feb. 18, 1931, in Caledonia, Minn., to Robert and Mildred (Wilhelm) Inglett. Helen was a graduate of Caledonia High School. On June 22, 1951, she married Keith Nelson at the Caledonia United Methodist Church. Helen was employed at the Rubber Mills in La Crosse, for many years, until her retirement in 1993. Music was very special to Helen and she was capable of playing several instruments. Helen was a powerful and authentic witness of kindness and generosity, always putting others first. Not just speaking about the two greatest commandments, but living them. She was fully engaged in life; wanting to always be involved to the greatest degree possible and quick to take interest in and show those around her how much she cared. Most of all, her family was important to her as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Survivors include her husband, Keith; one daughter, Karin Cram and her husband, Scott McDougall; one son, Gary Nelson; two granddaughters, Stacy (Justin) Proulx and Cristyn Cram; two great-grandchildren, Christin and Emma Proulx; one brother, Robert (Sharon) Inglett; one brother-in-law, Jack (Margaret) Nelson; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Lorraine (Klaus) Artschwager; and one sister-in-law, Nadine (LaVerne) Privet.

A private funeral service will be held Friday, Nov. 27.