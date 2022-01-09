Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Helen D. Meyer
FUNERAL HOME
Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home
106 W Franklin St
Sparta, WI

Helen D. Meyer

Helen D. Meyer, 101, of Sparta, died Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, La Crosse.

A funeral service will be held at 1:001 a.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at St. John's Ev Lutheran Church, Sparta, with Reverend Jon Hackbarth officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com.

Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.