Helen D. Meyer

Helen D. Meyer, 101, of Sparta, died Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, La Crosse.

A funeral service will be held at 1:001 a.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at St. John's Ev Lutheran Church, Sparta, with Reverend Jon Hackbarth officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com.

Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.