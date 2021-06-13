Helenjane (Mannel) Noffke

LA CROSSE - Helenjane (Mannel) Noffke, of La Crosse, formerly of Norwalk, WI, of the age of 99 years and 218 days, passed away peacefully with her daughter and granddaughter by her side in the early morning on Friday, February 19, 2021 at Benedictine Manor.

A Celebration of Life will be held, Friday, June 18, 2021, 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the Grace Lutheran Church, 26th Street S and Ward Ave., La Crosse, WI. Family and friends are all welcome.

A private family burial will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021 in the South Ridge Cemetery, rural Ontario, WI. Memorials may be given to the Benedictine Manor in La Crosse or the Alzheimer's Association in Helenjane's name.

