Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Helenjane Noffke
FUNERAL HOME
Torkelson-Page-Smith Funeral Home of Sparta
211 W Oak St
Sparta, WI

Helenjane (Mannel) Noffke

LA CROSSE - Helenjane (Mannel) Noffke, of La Crosse, formerly of Norwalk, WI, of the age of 99 years and 218 days, passed away peacefully with her daughter and granddaughter by her side in the early morning on Friday, February 19, 2021 at Benedictine Manor.

A Celebration of Life will be held, Friday, June 18, 2021, 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the Grace Lutheran Church, 26th Street S and Ward Ave., La Crosse, WI. Family and friends are all welcome.

A private family burial will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021 in the South Ridge Cemetery, rural Ontario, WI. Memorials may be given to the Benedictine Manor in La Crosse or the Alzheimer's Association in Helenjane's name.

The Torkelson Page-Smith Funeral Home of Sparta/Norwalk, WI, is assisting the family with arrangements. To read a full obituary, or to offer online condolences to the family, please go to: www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Grace Lutheran Church
26th Street S and Ward Ave., La Crosse, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Torkelson-Page-Smith Funeral Home of Sparta
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Torkelson-Page-Smith Funeral Home of Sparta.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.