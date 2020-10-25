Henry 'Hank' Leo Hahn

Henry "Hank" Leo Hahn, 85, of La Crosse passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

He was born in La Crosse, March 17, 1935, to John and Ellen (Gooding) Hahn. He graduated from Aquinas High School in 1953. He attended UW-L to study sociology, before joining the Air Force, serving during the Korean war. He lived in Mundelein, Ill., where he managed the Garden Center at Kmart, until he retired in 1997, and moved to La Crosse, to be with his family.

Hank is survived by three grandnieces, Jennifer (Robert) Masewicz of La Crosse, Dana (David) Imler, of St. Claire, Mo., and Kim (David) Martin of Rochester, N.Y.; His great-grandnephews, Charles Masewicz, Liam and Lucas Martin; and great-grandnieces, Madeline, Isabella and Sophia Masewicz and Eleanor and Elsa Imler.

Hank was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Greg Hahn, Joseph Hahn and Archie Hahn; sister, Mary Pearson; and niece, Kathleen Manske.

Hank had a passion for reading and knowledge. He devoured thousands of books, documentaries, music and movies.

He was a generous soul who will be deeply missed.

A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Roncalli Newman Catholic Parish, 1732 State St., La Crosse. A visitation will start at 10:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. The Rev. Billy J. Dodge will officiate, with burial to be held in the Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. Those willing to attend in person will find proper social distancing, while those wishing to attend online will find the Mass streamed on YouTube.

