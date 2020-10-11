Henry M. Becker

Henry M. Becker, 86, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Benedictine Manor in La Crosse, holding the hand of his loving wife and best friend, Elaine. Henry was full of life for so many years and while we are saddened his light has dimmed, we are lifted by his spirit and strength as a husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother, cousin, and friend.

Henry was born Sept. 4, 1934, to Henry G. Becker and Gertrude (Michels) Becker, the first of nine children. His work ethic started early at the age of 14, as he worked on his family's farm and was proud to have worked for the Sisters ,at the Villa of Saint Joseph's Ridge. His talents led him to serving as a master electrician for Wettsteins for 20 years, and later, at Safeway, for 18 years. Henry was proud to lend a hand to any project of any size, and truly cherished working with other friends and colleagues he met along the way. It is often said that Henry wasn't happy unless he was fixing something and he would often prove "impossible" tasks to be doable.

Out of the many hats Henry wore over the years, none was worn with more pride than that of his role as a family man. Henry married Elaine (Gallagher) Sept. 12, 1956, and were blessed with three daughters, Pam (Alan) Severson, Jeanie Becker, and Sue Becker. He later became a grandfather to Jennifer (Grant) and Kevin, and then a great-grandfather to Maryn and Odin. Henry was a devoted member of Mary, Mother of the Church Parish for over 60 years and he and Elaine were involved in many events for the benefit of the MMOC community. He served as a member of the Knights of Columbus and MMOC Men's Club over the years, always proud to have Elaine beside him.

Henry is survived by his wife of 64 years, Elaine; daughters, Pam (Alan) Severson and Sue Becker; granddaughter, Jennifer (Grant) TeBeest; great-grandchildren Maryn TeBeest and Odin TeBeest; brothers, Daniel, Eugene, Marvin (Kathy), Tom (Sandy) and Monti (Cheryl); sisters, Myra Klos, Charlotte (Jim) Burt, and Monica (Chuck) Bentzen; sisters-in-law, Erna Gallagher and Colleen Balsamo; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Sylvester and Blanche Gallagher; daughter, Jeanie Becker; grandson, Kevin Severson; brothers-in-law, Tony Balsamo, Don Gallagher and Butch Klos; and sister-in-law, Frances Becker.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish in La Crosse. The Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, La Crosse. Due to the current circumstances with COVID-19, there will be no visitation. Those attending will be asked to wear a facial covering and be mindful of social distancing guidelines. The funeral Mass will also be live-streamed on the church's YouTube channel, which can be accessed at www.mmoclacrosse.org.

Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. An online guest book is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.