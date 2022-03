Herbert C. Garlick

WESTBY - Herbert "Herb" Garlick passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. Please join the family for a graveside memorial service on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Bethesda Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. Lunch to follow at the Davidson Park, Westby, WI at 12 p.m. If raining, service and lunch will be held at Bethesda Lutheran Brethren Church in Westby.