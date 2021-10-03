Menu
Herman F. Patula
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021

Herman F. Patula

GREENDALE - Herman F. Patula of Greendale, WI Died peacefully September 18, 2021, 2 weeks short of 96, in Greendale WI where he had resided since 2020.

Born October 1, 1925 in Chicago. WWII Navy veteran. He and his wife Mary (deceased) raised their family in Chicago. Moving to South Bend, IN, then La Crosse where he retired from Old Style. He loved La Crosse and appreciated the many people who touched his life allowing him to live there until 2020.

Survived by his daughter Wanda Riesch (Richard); son Gregory Patula (Eileen); daughter Pamela Patula (Jeff Johnson). Grandchildren: Kelly Reynolds (Daire) and John Patula. Great grandchildren: Nora, Evan and Lydia Reynolds.

The visitation will be held on Friday October 8, 2021 at Mary Mother of the Church, 2006 Weston St. La Crosse, from 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers contributions to the church appreciated.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Mary Mother of the Church
2006 Weston St., La Crosse, WI
Oct
8
Service
10:30a.m.
Mary Mother of the Church
2006 Weston St., La Crosse, WI
