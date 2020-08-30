Ian Matthew MacLachlan

Ian Matthew MacLachlan died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at home. He was born Feb. 12, 1982, in La Crosse, to John and Sue (Dixon) MacLachlan. Ian graduated from Central High School in 2000.

He liked going fishing, camping and most of all spending time with his daughter, Ivy. Holding her just minutes after she was born, to playing games and laughing the day before he died; she was the center of his world.

Ian was a jack of all trades, there wasn't anything he couldn't figure out and fix. He enjoyed cooking holiday dinners and backyard grilling and smoking.

He will be remembered as a loving son and the best daddy a little girl could ever have.

He is survived by his parents, John and Sue (Dixon) MacLachlan; daughter, Ivianna MacLachlan; ex-wife, Jamie DeBell; aunts, Nancy (Cory) Andrews, Elyn MacLachlan, Georgia (James) Duffy, Gale (Michael) Miller; numerous cousins; and his furry family, Sophie, Jax and Dozer.

Ian was preceded in death by his brother, Casey John MacLachlan; grandparents, Harold and Marjorie Dixon, Donald and Betty MacLachlan; and aunt, Sue Alice MacLachlan.

There will be a private interment at a later date.

You will always stay loved and remembered, in every way. No tears, no verse, can ever say how much we miss you every day.

