Ileen "Terry" Violet Schiessl

FREDONIA - Ileen "Terry" Violet Schiessl, of Fredonia, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at the age of 85.

A Memorial Service will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on December 15, 2021 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1332 Arrowhead Rd., Grafton, WI 53024. The family will receive visitors from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. A reception will follow.

