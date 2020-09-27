Menu
Search
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Inez M. Larson
1924 - 2020
BORN
1924
DIED
2020

Inez M. Larson

Inez M. Larson, 95, of La Crosse died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. She was born Nov. 29, 1924, to Herman and Elsie (Seibrecht) Larson. Inez graduated from Central High School in La Crosse and attended the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, earning a Master's degree in education. She was employed for many years by the Madison Metropolitan School District, spending much of her teaching career at Lakeview Elementary. Inez spent many summers visiting the family farm near Westby. Upon retirement she returned to La Crosse and resided in the house built by her grandfather.

Survivors include a sister-in-law, Yvonne Larson; a niece, Linda (Tim) Eddy; three great-nieces, Nina, Hannah and Clara Eddy; and a special goddaughter, Shira Busch.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Robert (Dawn) Larson and Kenneth F. Larson.

A private burial will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in La Crosse. The Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Woodruff-Jandt Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.