Inez Mae (Tollefson) Lee

ONALASKA -- Inez Mae (Tollefson) Lee, 93, of Onalaska passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, surrounded by family. Inez was born at home in the "Larson" place in rural Durand, Wis., to Otis and Selma (Sterry) Tollefson May 16, 1927. She was the second of 10 children and attended schools at North Branch-Urne, Rockwell School-Modena, Gilmanton and Nelson High School.

On Feb. 15, 1945, she married her husband of 69 years, Sidney Lee. They moved from Urne to Durand, where they had five children. Sid worked in the dairy industry and USDA, so the family moved and also had great memories of living in Mondovi, Blair, St. Paul Park, Minn., and Onalaska, since 1967.

Inez was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. In addition, she enjoyed her position as a consultant for Mary Kay Cosmetics, where she retired after 30 years.

Inez is survived by her children, LaVonne (Calvin) Olson of Apple Valley, Minn., Faye (Tom) Thielke of Lakewood, Wis., Dennis (Debra) Lee of Hudson, Wis., Donald (Lynnette) Lee of Warrens; and son-in-law, Dennis Swiggum of Adrian, Mich.; nine grandchildren, Kale (Penni) Olson, Kevin (Jodi) Olson, Aaron (Amanda) Swiggum, Tami (Mitch) Mitchell, Timothy (Ingrid) Thielke, Matthew (Kacie) Lee, Ramsey Lee, Nathan (Roshell) Lee and Lindsay (Troy) Nelson; 15 great-grandchildren, Shayna, Marisa, Ian, Hunter, Lauren, Tory, Howard, Atalia, Milayna, Declan, Shelby, Tytus, Livvy, Griffin and Jaxon; four great-great-grandchildren, Azalea, Aveyah, Axyl and Addison; brothers, James, Duane and Lyle; and sister, Joyce.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Sidney; daughter, Sonja Swiggum; grandson, Troy Swiggum; brothers, Dale and Orlando; sisters, Blanche, Eleanor and Margie.

A memorial service will be held Friday, Sept. 4, at Lyster Lutheran Church Cemetery, W1771 County Road D, Nelson, Wis., 54756. Visitation 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a graveside service at 1 p.m.

The Torkelson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at http://www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.