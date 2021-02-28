Menu
Iona A. Taylor
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Thorson Funeral Home
856 South Rusk Street
Viroqua, WI

Iona A. (Gander) Taylor

Iona A. (Gander) Taylor, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. She was born to Dennis and Nellie (Jenkins) Gander Jan. 2, 1938, in Soldiers Grove. She married Leonard "Hap" Taylor Oct. 12, 1957. She was a crossing guard at the corner of 12th and Main in the Onalaska School District for many years. Her husband preceded her in death Sept. 6, 1983.

She is survived by her children, Denise (Rich Peltier) Taylor of Minneapolis, Dana (Ray) Riniker of Brownsville, Minn., Brian (Freddie Staten) Taylor of Edgewater, Fla., and Barry "Opie" (Lori) Taylor of Onalaska; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mona Meyers of Kerrville, Texas, Lyndal (James) Curley of Keysville, Va.; sister-in-law, Merle Thompson of Viroqua; and several nieces and nephews, who loved and cared for her deeply. Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Reginald.

A private inurnment will be held in the spring. Thank you to the staff at the Bethany St. Joseph's Care Center and Eagle Crest North.

Online condolences may be left at www.thorsonfuneralhomehome.com. The Thorson Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Viroqua is proudly serving the family.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Opie and the Taylor family, Iona was a dedicated crossing guard making sure the children got across the street safely. It was always a pleasure talking with her when I'd stop by on duty. Rest in peace.....
Dennis Furlong
February 28, 2021
