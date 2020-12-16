Ione C. Gohlike

LA CROSSE/FARIBAULT, Minn. -- Ione C. Gohlike, 61, of La Crosse and formerly of Faribault passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at the Tomah Nursing and Rehab Center, after a three year illness.

Ione Christine, the daughter of Francis and Adele (Misgen) Gohlike, was born Sept. 24, 1959, in Faribault. Ione grew up in Faribault and attended Faribault High School. She moved to La Crosse, with her sister, Mary. She worked for Gundersen Medical Center for 10 years, in the Child Care Center and for Riverfront for 16 years, where she enjoyed every minute and met many good friends. While she wasn't working, Ione enjoyed participating in Special Olympics swimming and basketball. She also enjoyed dancing, puzzles, games and bowling. She loved going to the Road America racetrack, to watch her friend, David, race every year for her birthday. Spending time with her family was very important to her. Ione had a great sense of humor, was a good judge of character, and above all, had an incomparable way with words. She brought sunshine and joy to the lives of many.

Ione is survived by her siblings, Carolyn Gohlike of Red Wing, Leland Gohlike of Stillwater, Jeannine (Thomas) Nolan of La Crescent, Anne (Arthur Page) Bergman of Houlton, Wis., Mary Gohlike of La Crosse, Joseph (Mary) Gohlike of Stillwater, Allen (Jean) Gohlike of Lonsdale, and George (Mary Ryan) Gohlike of Stillwater; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial service will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.