Ione C. Gohlike
1959 - 2020
BORN
1959
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory
1725 Lyndale Ave. N.
Faribault, MN

Ione C. Gohlike

LA CROSSE/FARIBAULT, Minn. -- Ione C. Gohlike, 61, of La Crosse and formerly of Faribault passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at the Tomah Nursing and Rehab Center, after a three year illness.

Ione Christine, the daughter of Francis and Adele (Misgen) Gohlike, was born Sept. 24, 1959, in Faribault. Ione grew up in Faribault and attended Faribault High School. She moved to La Crosse, with her sister, Mary. She worked for Gundersen Medical Center for 10 years, in the Child Care Center and for Riverfront for 16 years, where she enjoyed every minute and met many good friends. While she wasn't working, Ione enjoyed participating in Special Olympics swimming and basketball. She also enjoyed dancing, puzzles, games and bowling. She loved going to the Road America racetrack, to watch her friend, David, race every year for her birthday. Spending time with her family was very important to her. Ione had a great sense of humor, was a good judge of character, and above all, had an incomparable way with words. She brought sunshine and joy to the lives of many.

Ione is survived by her siblings, Carolyn Gohlike of Red Wing, Leland Gohlike of Stillwater, Jeannine (Thomas) Nolan of La Crescent, Anne (Arthur Page) Bergman of Houlton, Wis., Mary Gohlike of La Crosse, Joseph (Mary) Gohlike of Stillwater, Allen (Jean) Gohlike of Lonsdale, and George (Mary Ryan) Gohlike of Stillwater; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial service will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
May
13
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Divine Mercy Catholic Church
139 Mercy Drive, Faribault, MN
May
13
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
Divine Mercy Catholic Church
139 Mercy Drive, Faribault, MN
May
13
Interment
12:00p.m.
St. Lawrence Cemetery
2830 2nd Ave. N.W., Faribault, MN
Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I still remember her "always" smile. Bless her heart.
Molly
December 9, 2021
Ione was our breath of fresh air, and is now with her Mom and Dad. Love and prayers
Greg and Molly
December 20, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of Ione's passing. I know the past few years were especially difficult. I cannot imagine how incredibly difficult it was to have her at the nursing home during COVID. I hope you can keep the happy memories of Ione and her spunky personality close to your heart. Sincerely, Dawn Kimpel
Dawn Kimpel
Friend
December 17, 2020
We are sorry to hear of Ione´s passing. We will be thinking of all of you during this time. No doubt she will be missed by family and many friends.
Don and Pat
December 16, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss! Ione always seemed so happy and friendly when she was our neighbor years ago. She will be missed by many! We will be praying for all of you as you go through this difficult time.
Dave & Julie Dahl
December 16, 2020
Very sorry to hear of Ione's passing, I know you and Mary were very close to her and will miss her.
Joe and Rita
December 16, 2020
