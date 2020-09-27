Irene E. Hauser

Irene Emma Hauser, 98, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Springbrook Assisted Living in Onalaska.

She was born Feb. 4, 1922, in Hokah, Minn., to LeRoy and Hattie (Gollnick) Hauser and grew up on French Island.

Irene was known as the family caretaker. She dedicated her life to caring for her mother, brothers and sisters, and her many nieces and nephews. Even without children of her own, Irene was a second mother to many in her family. Irene loved sharing her passions with all of us. You could find her every year, making sheets of Christmas cookies or always cooking a meal to share. Her kindness and generosity knew no bounds.

Irene is survived by a sister-in-law, Mary Hauser; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; five sisters, Ruth Fix, Della Roraff, Myrtle Schomburg, Cora Melby and Fern Hauser; and five brothers, Arthur, Robert, Steve, Russell and Ralph Hauser.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. The Rev. David Baldukas will officiate. Burial will follow in the French Island Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials may be directed to the town of Campbell Volunteer Fire Department. An online guest book is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.